Asian shares jump after Trump and Xi’s phone call
Shanghai — Asian shares jumped on Friday after a phone call between the US and Chinese presidents raised the hope of a thaw in trade tensions, but gains were checked by signs of slowing global growth and a warning from tech giant Apple on holiday sales.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan touched a two-and-a-half-week high and was last up 1.4%, adding to the previous session’s strong gains.
But that came after a sharp 10.3% dive in October, its worst month since August 2015.
Chinese blue chips gained 1.7%, and China’s start-up board added 3% after President Xi Jinping promised more support for private firms.
Japan’s Nikkei stock index was 1.2% higher.
The cheerier mood in Asian trade followed a rise in US shares overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 each gaining 1.06% while the Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.75%.
A combination of bargain-hunting following steep losses in equities in October and some strong corporate earnings have helped power Wall Street’s bounce.
After the bell, though, shares of Apple tumbled about 7% after it said sales for the crucial holiday quarter could miss Wall Street expectations due to weakness in emerging markets and foreign exchange costs.
Apple suppliers in Asia largely shrugged off the news as investors hoped some progress was being made on trade. Hon Hai Precision Industry gained 1.5%, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing added 0.2%. Tech rival Samsung Electronics also rallied, rising 2%.
While we are still cautious over a full resolution of recent tensions in the medium term, resumption of dialogue between Washington and Beijing would be good enough to investors for nowTai Hui from JP Morgan Asset Management
Global investors lapped up news that the leaders of the world’s two largest economies may be ready to take concrete steps to resolve their bitter trade dispute — one of the major factors behind the recent equity market rout.
US President Donald Trump said trade discussions with China were “moving along nicely” and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping expressed the hope of expanding trade co-operation.
Trump said he planned to meet with Xi at an upcoming Group of 20 (G20) summit
Earlier this week, Trump had been quoted as saying China was not ready to make a deal yet and he would impose more tariffs on Chinese goods unless he and Xi had productive talks.
“While we are still cautious over a full resolution of recent tensions in the medium term, resumption of dialogue between Washington and Beijing would be good enough to investors for now. Hence the next four weeks between the US midterm elections and the G20 meeting in Argentina on November 30 will be important to see how things progress,” said Tai Hui, chief market strategist for Asia-Pacific at JP Morgan Asset Management.
“Combined with the prospects of more economic stimulus from China and reasonable valuations in Asian equities, investors could use this opportunity to reload on emerging market and Asia assets,” he said.
All the same, a US justice department indictment said companies based in mainland China and Taiwan had conspired to steal trade secrets for a US semiconductor firm, underscoring China-US trade tensions.
In the (data) dumps
Investors will be looking ahead to a US jobs report, due at 12.30pm GMT, for more indications on the health of the US economy and the clues on the pace of further interest rate rises.
US nonfarm payroll figures are expected to rise 190,000 in October from 134,000 a month earlier, with average hourly earnings seen increasing 0.2% in October after a 0.3% gain the previous month.
Those numbers follow data this week revealing slower factory growth around the world, adding to worries about the outlook for corporate earnings, business investment and trade.
Data from the US showed cooling manufacturing activity in October as a measure of new orders hit a one-and-a-half-year low. That came after manufacturing surveys showed factory activity and export orders weakening across Asia as the impact of the trade war deepened.
A corrective setup is in place for the dollar, with overbought valuations and a series of reversals across various currency pairs arguing for a short-term pullbackRBC Capital Markets analysts
In currency markets, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major rivals, was up 0.1% at 96.367 after a sharp drop on Thursday.
The dollar had fallen across the board as the pound rallied on reports that London is close to sealing a financial services deal with Brussels, and after the Bank of England (BoE) hinted at slightly rate rises in future.
“A corrective setup is in place for the dollar, with overbought valuations and a series of reversals across various currency pairs arguing for a short-term pullback,” RBC Capital Markets analysts said in a note.
The pound fell 0.16% to $1.2988.
The weaker dollar also boosted the offshore yuan after it touched 6.9800 to the dollar on Thursday, its weakest level since January 2017. By 3.06am GMT Friday the currency was changing hands at 6.9300.
The onshore yuan was 0.14% weaker at 6.9295.
The dollar inched up against the yen to ¥112.72, and the euro was down 0.11% on the day at $1.1394.
US crude dipped 0.6% to $63.31 a barrel. Brent crude was 0.5% lower at $72.51.
Spot gold eased 0.08 percent to $1,232.81/oz.
Reuters
