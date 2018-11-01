WATCH: Stock Picks — Discover Financial Services and Allied Electronics

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Discover Financial Services as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Allied Electronics.

Combrinck said Discover was similar to Capitec.

“They offer the ‘poor man’s’ credit card, target middle-class America and still have a lot of runway there and potential market share to be captured there.”

Shapiro said the new management team at Allied Electronics seems to be getting it right.

“I’m very impressed with what we saw in the results. Perhaps they are finally turning this company around and putting it the right direction. Although the company was in the hot seat for two years, they are really making it work now.”