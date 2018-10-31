Rand survives 67% drop in demand for government bonds
September’s balance of trade is expected to show a surplus of about R4bn, down from R8.8bn in August
The rand weakened slightly overnight to trade at R14.64/$ at 6am on Wednesday morning following disappointing interest in the first weekly government bond auction since new finance minister Tito Mboweni presented the medium-term budget last week.
Bloomberg reported primary dealers that buy bonds directly from the South African government on Tuesday placed R4.17bn of orders, well below the R7.4bn average over the past eight months.
“In the first scheduled bond auction since Mboweni delivered his fiscal update to [MPs] on October 24, demand dropped 67% from the previous sale to the lowest since March, when the amount offered was reduced to R2.4bn a week,” Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
The rand was trading at R16.60/€ and R18.60/£ on Wednesday morning.
Asian markets pointed to a rebound for the JSE after Tuesday’s 1.1% drop of the all share index.
In Hong Kong, Tencent was up 3.1% to HK$260, indicating a good day for its 31%-owner Naspers.
Facebook rose 3.13% to $150.80 in overnight trading after releasing its September quarter results, reporting below forecast sales but higher than expected profit.
Japanese and Chinese stocks took their cue from Wall Street where the S&P 500 index closed 1.57% higher on Tuesday, a rebound from what US President Donald Trump described as “a little pause” in a recent tweet.
Bloomberg compiled “a look at Trump’s #FinTwit habit and the S&P 500” chart on Tuesday.
According to Bloomberg, Trump has commented on the stock market more than 30 times since his election, the latest on Tuesday to blame Democrats for the October “pause” in markets.
JSE-listed companies expected to report on Wednesday include Cartrack, which said on October 9 that its interim headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-August grew by up to 30%.
Cartrack joined the list of companies saying its results would be distorted by complying with version 16 of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
“Most significantly, the group now treats cash sales in the same manner as rental sales by capitalising the cost of the unit and other incremental costs and depreciating these capitalised costs over a period of between 12 [and] 60 months,” the trading statement said.
“Similarly, revenue is recognised over a period of between 12 [and] 60 months, irrespective [of] whether [it is] a rental or a cash sale. These new standards, better align the reporting of Cartrack’s results to its competitors and will allow improved year-on-year comparisons.0148
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is scheduled to release September’s balance of trade figures at 2pm.
The economists consensus is for SA’s trade surplus to have more than halved from August’s R8.8bn to about R4bn.
“We are of the view that the trade account will yield another surplus in September, albeit a notably smaller one in the region of R3bn,” Investec Bank economist Lara Hodes.
“Month-to-month trade figures are often very volatile, but importantly on a trend basis, the trade account has averaged around R4.9bn over the last 12 months.
“Strong export performance, which is primarily a function of higher commodity prices and robust global growth has driven most of this favourable trend.”
