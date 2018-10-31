Markets

Market data - October 31 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

31 October 2018 - 20:49
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Rand survives 67% drop in demand for government ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as Naspers’s 2018 slide ...
Markets
3.
Rand weaker as higher interest rates loom
Markets
4.
Rand lifts despite firmer dollar after Angela ...
Markets
5.
JSE up more than 2% as global markets rebound ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.