Gold skids as greenback benefits from escalating trade worries

Bengaluru — Gold slid on Tuesday as the dollar benefited from concerns about an escalating trade dispute between the US and China, leaving the metal near key technical levels that might prompt fresh speculative bets for prices to fall further.

Spot gold was down 0.6% to $1,222.05/oz at 10.17am GMT, having earlier touched it lowest in a week. US gold futures were 0.3% lower at $1,223.70/oz.

The dollar rose towards two-and-a-half-month highs versus a basket of other major currencies after Bloomberg reported Washington was preparing to announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports by early December if talks in November between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping fail to ease the trade war.

“The dollar’s appreciation is not helping gold and the general movement down appears to be related to increased speculation about further moves by the Trump administration in relation to tariffs,” said Capital Economics analyst Ross Strachan.