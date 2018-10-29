Market data - October 29 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Oracle believes biggest that artificial intelligence and machine learning is not aimed at replacing human intelligence, but augmenting it, writes Samina Rizwan
Provinces and national departments will get advice on how to absorb the R30bn increase in the government wage bill
Also this week the labour court in Johannesburg is expected to rule on Siyabonga Gama’s urgent bid to overturn his axing as Transnet CEO, writes Bekezela Phakathi
The sudden death of billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha challenges his heirs to secure the future of one of Thailand’s most lucrative businesses
Money supply growth accelerated very slightly, while credit extended to consumers and business grew significantly faster than forecasts
SA’s first impact investing conference shows that more needs to be done to support SMEs well after they are established and growing
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that a 15-person team came from Riyadh to kill Khashoggi
Half the WP team had one foot on the plane and the first-timers in the Bok squad had particularly good reason to perhaps be focused more on what would come after the game than the game itself
Canal+ has lost 1.3-million subscribers in France since 2013 but has added twice as many in Africa, now its second-largest market
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.