Market data - October 26 2018

Financials lead the UK pack lower with a 21-point drop, followed by the energy sector
Latin America’s biggest democracy is facing its most fraught time in recent memory, and Jair Bolsonaro is right in the thick of it
Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs is seeking clarity on what transpired between Fireblade and home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba
With luck and a less less awful management by the DA, it will all soon be over — even the weather forecasters agree it will be cooler — by the time De Lille leaves the mayoral office next Wednesday
The third-quarter results are the second time in a row that billionaire Jeff Bezos’s firm has fallen short of sales targets
The week will be packed with data, from the purchasing managers index and unemployment numbers to vehicle sales, while S&P will weigh in with its credit rating outlook, writes Asha Speckman
The company will spend R3.2bn over three years on the development of its existing tech businesses and plans to launch a R1.4bn start-up fund in 2019
Cuba rarely meets its harvest target, but the need is especially pressing this year after the poor 2017-2018 harvest
Western Province coach John Dobson unpacks his team's worst performance of the season
With so much top art going under the hammer this spring season, we put together a quick highlights package… Now grab a paddle!
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.