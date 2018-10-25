WATCH: Stock picks — investment advice

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities are both unwilling to choose stock picks this week.

McCurrie agrees that all South African stocks are cheap but remains worried about the fall.

“If you are a true long-term investor, you would ignore the shorter term and buy at this price, knowing that any of them could fall.”

Shapiro said he is working from the bottom and would like prices to stabilise before they turn up, but are “just falling” at the moment.

“The S&P has also become quite worrisome as it too has continued on a downward spiral and hasn’t shown any signs of stability.”