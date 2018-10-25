Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol
25 October 2018 - 12:17
Maintaining his stance for a second week, Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day.
He said the project in the US would be a game-changer for Sasol.
“Looking ahead six months to a year, the business will be completely different. With the current trade wars, the global crude prices are a bit softer sitting just below $80 a barrel.”
Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital talks to Business Day TV about Sasol, his stock pick of the day
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.