WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol

25 October 2018 - 12:17 Business Day TV
Sasol's headquarters in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Maintaining his stance for a second week, Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day.

He said the project in the US would be a game-changer for Sasol.

“Looking ahead six months to a year, the business will be completely different. With the current trade wars, the global crude prices are a bit softer sitting just below $80 a barrel.”

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital talks to Business Day TV about Sasol, his stock pick of the day

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

