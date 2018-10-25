Wall Street has worst day since 2011 and European stocks fall

London — Europe attempted a rebound on Thursday after Wall Street’s worst day since 2011 and heavy losses in Asia put global stocks firmly on course for their worst month since the financial crisis.

It wasn’t a sunny picture by any means. Germany’s DAX 30 hit a near two-year low and London’s FTSE 100 and Paris’s CAC 40 both brushed one-and-a-half-year lows early on, but a semblance of stability is emerging.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was almost back at level-pegging having opened down almost 1% and after Japan’s Nikkei had slumped 3.5% overnight.

Currency dealers were also cautiously reversing out of Swiss franc and yen safety trades and Italian and Spanish bonds made ground as traders waited to see what message the European Central Bank (ECB) delivers at its meeting later.

“The markets have been acting like classic flight-to-safety markets,” said London & Capital’s head of fixed income Sanjay Joshi, pointing to the slump in stocks and rally in safer bonds and currencies. “The worst thing the ECB could do would be to come out with a hawkish statement, considering the situation we have at the moment.”

Most economists expect ECB president Mario Draghi to say the bank will stick to plans to end stimulus this year. But it will be the signal he sends about market volatility and concerns around Italy, his homeland, that could be most crucial.

Heavyweight investors have become increasingly nervous about lofty stock prices, faster rate hikes in the US and an ongoing China-US trade war that threatens to hurt world growth.