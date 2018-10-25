Market data - October 25 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Jonas Makwakwa has been silent, despite damning evidence against him emerging at the Sars inquiry
Indpendent Media group to restructure and consider retrenching staff
With luck and a less less awful management by the DA, it will all soon be over — even the weather forecasters agree it will be cooler — by the time De Lille leaves the mayoral office next Wednesday
Fitch Ratings says finance minster's spending plan will not make much difference to economic growth
A small group of 38 villagers challenge a mining company, of which they are also part, against mining platinum on their land, and win this battle in the Constitutional Court.
A power sharing deal was mooted after the European Union called Zimbabwe's July poll 'short of international standards'
For Pirates winger Vincent Pule the game will be more about helping his team than worrying about making his debut
Megaherbivores, very large animals, could play a role fighting global warming, a team of scientists suggest in a new paper
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.