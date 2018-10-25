JSE likely to join global rout on Thursday

A 3.3% slump in Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index ahead of the JSE’s opening on Thursday morning pointed to a dire day for the local bourse.

Asian markets took their cue from Wall Street where the Nasdaq index closed 4.4% lower and the S&P 500 index 3.1% lower on Wednesday.

In Hong Kong, Tencent was down 3.12% to HK$267.20, but a weaker rand following a disappointing medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) may mitigate some of this loss for Tencent's 31%-owner Naspers.

The rand stabilised to about R14.56/$ on Thursday morning following its sharp weakening shortly after the government unveiled its latest budget at 2pm on Wednesday.