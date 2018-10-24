Market data - October 24 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The determination of SA’s new administration to fix state-owned enterprises and growing corruption does, however, seem to have ratcheted up a notch
The anti-graft body makes a submission to Sars inquiry on the law firm's reported investigation into suspicious transactions in the bank account of Jonas Makwakwa
Opposition parties say they are not impressed with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's maiden medium-term budget policy statement
Although Deutsche Bank said that it was on track to make a profit this year, it posted a steep fall in third-quarter profit
The government says SA's steel and aluminium pose no threat to American producers
Swiggy’s third financing round could raise more than $600m
The ban targets single-use plastics such as straws, cutlery, cotton buds and balloon sticks
Both Parker and fellow veteran Siphiwe Tshabalala were subjected to abuse earlier in the season
Graffiti artists have been used to being chased away by city authorities, but the tide is turning, especially in Johannesburg, where the city is working with the artists
