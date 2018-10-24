Global equities fall for sixth consecutive day

London — World stocks marked a sixth consecutive day of losses on Wednesday as fear about global economic growth kept sentiment fragile, with Wall Street tipped for a weak open and oil prices languishing near two-month lows.

European shares opened higher, taking a cue from Asia where MSCI’s Asian ex-Japan index closed flat following a bounce in China where local media reported authorities were mulling allowing insurance firms to invest in equities.

A pan-European equity index rose 0.6%, after approaching two-year lows on Tuesday, shrugging off poor bank earnings, while MSCI’s all-country index hovered just off flat after touching one-year lows.

Chinese shares closed 0.3% higher.

“We’ve got to accept that in this correction we have had ‘on’ and ‘off’ days — a few days back markets were buoyant on back of an announcement from China on fiscal, monetary and regulatory stimulus, then another day, there are earnings reports that are perceived by investors to be bad,” said Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Aberdeen Standard Investments.

“But underlying it all are half a dozen issues that are worrying investors and none of them are going away soon.”

Several factors have conspired to knock markets this week — some earnings disappointment, a brewing conflict between Italy and the EU over budget spending, criticism of oil power Saudi Arabia over the killing of a dissident journalist and finally, worries that world growth is losing steam.

Growth worries were highlighted by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which recently cut economic forecasts, citing trade wars and capital flight from emerging markets. Latest European purchasing managers index (PMI) surveys underscored that view, showing German private-sector growth at the slowest in three years .