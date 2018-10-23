Asian shares buckle on Saudi anxieties as Italy sticks to its budget

Tokyo — Asian shares slumped on Tuesday as a cocktail of negative drivers from Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic isolation to fresh worries about trade wars whacked sentiment across the region.

Selling in Asia erased gains made in the rally of the previous two sessions, which were led by China stimulus hopes, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropping 2.2%. Declines in many regional benchmark indices also exceeded 2%.

European shares are likely to come under pressure with France’s CAC 40 and Germany’s DAX 30 set to pierce their 2018 lows. Spread-betters see the CAC 40 falling 0.6% and the DAX 30 0.9%. Britain’s FTSE is seen as falling 0.5%.

South Korea’s Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng both fell 3% while Japan’s Nikkei lost 2.7%. MSCI’s index for the region, including Japan, hit the lowest level since May 2017.

“We’ve got a few negative factors when market sentiment was already fragile,” said Hiroyuki Ueno, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management. “And earnings from some Japanese companies were weaker than expected, with some starting to blame trade wars.”

US stock futures dropped 1.0% in Asia. On Monday, the S&P 500 lost 0.43% as investors kept a wary eye on earnings amid global growth worries. Enthusiasm over some upbeat results was tempered by the growing political uncertainty around the world. “In short, the world seems to be getting into chaos,” said Akira Takei, bond fund manager at Asset Management One.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he was not satisfied with what he had heard from Saudi Arabia about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at its consulate in Turkey, but expressed reluctance to punish the kingdom economically.

While Saudi Arabia has sought to shield its powerful crown prince from the killing, many officials have cast doubt on Riyadh’s narrative. Several countries, including Germany, Britain, France and Turkey, have pressed Saudi Arabia to provide all the facts.