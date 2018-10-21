Market data - October 18 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
A duty is now effective on frozen chicken portions, for three years after the chicken industry was so damaged by unrestricted dumping by the EU
From Dubai, where he has been based since "Guptagate' erupted, Ajay, the eldest of the Gupta brothers accused of state capture, tells New York Times his family are victims of intra-ANC factional ...
If the ANC can claim any accomplishment it would be consistency in rejecting criticism of its behaviour as racism
The release of a lower-priced Model 3 was a 'logical next step', Evercore ISI analyst Arndt Ellinghorst said in a note
We do not want to unduly constrain an already weak economy, but we must also ensure that the average South African’s purchasing power remains intact, he says
Fewer than five percent of leaders of the S&P 500 largest enterprises are women
On Saturday, Trump announced US plans to leave the three-decade-old Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty
Determined to be different, the new rule comes into effect only when the players are at 12-12 in the fifth set
A photographic heritage resource in SA could preserve work that risks being lost or taken abroad, writes Struan Douglas
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
