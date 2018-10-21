Markets

Market data - October 18 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

21 October 2018 - 22:43
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK
Image:

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes flat but extends losses ...
Markets
2.
Rand firmer as market eyes Italy and global growth
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock pick — Sasol
Markets
4.
Rand regains some lost ground after wild week of ...
Markets
5.
Euro and Italian bonds sold as EU warns on Italy ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.