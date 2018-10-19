JSE weakens as Chinese growth drops to nine-year low

The JSE inched lower on Friday morning, reversing slight gains that were due to Naspers, amid slightly gloomy sentiment on global markets.

Hawkish US Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday and geopolitical tension in Europe and the Middle East has taken the edge off investor appetite this week, although the rand has remained stable.

Concern that global economic growth is slowing has dampened sentiment in general, although local banks and retailers have been the beneficiary of falling oil prices this week.

At 9.30am the all share was 0.21% lower at 52,025.6 points and the top 40 was down 0.29%. Platinum miners were 0.84% lower, banks 0.78% and industrials 0.2%.

The local currency lost about 20c in late overnight trade and was at R14.41 on Friday morning, slightly firmer against major currencies. Market interest in risk assets dulled somewhat after subdued Chinese economic data showed that its growth rate had slowed to a nine-year low.

China’s growth in the third quarter dropped to 6.5%, falling short of market expectations, official statistics released Friday showed. Growth in industrial output and consumption weakened in the quarter, while exports held up, despite the country’s bruising trade fight with the US, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Naspers was up 0.22% to R2,731.03.

FirstRand was up 0.9% to R60.28, Absa 0.97% to R145 and Standard Bank 0.82% to R161.77.

Woolworths was down 1.25% to R47.41 and TFG 1.13% to R157.19.

Intu Properties was up 12.93% at R37.55. It announced earlier that an “indicative offer” to take it private from the Peel Group, the Olayan Group and Brookfield Property Group had been raised to £2.15 from £2.05 per share, an increase of 5%.

MTN lost 1.17% to R83.59 and Telkom 1.02% to R52.16.

In Europe, the FTSE 100 can CAC 40 were both up 0.24%, while the DAX 30 added 0.11%.

Gold was flat at $1,225.22/oz, while platinum firmed 0.25% to $830.21.

Brent crude was 0.31% higher at $79.55 a barrel.