News Leader
WATCH: Why the price of data must fall
18 October 2018 - 11:56
The Competition Commission’s data services market inquiry began on Wednesday in a bid understand the general state of competition in the data services sector.
This comes after the Data Must Fall movement.
Jason Aproskie, panel member and head of the inquiry’s technical team, joined Business Day TV to discuss the inquiry.
Jason Aproskie, panel member and head of the inquiry’s technical team, talks to Business Day TV about the inquiry in data
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.