WATCH: Why the price of data must fall

18 October 2018 - 11:56 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
The Competition Commission’s data services market inquiry began on Wednesday in a bid understand the general state of competition in the data services sector.

This comes after the Data Must Fall movement.

Jason Aproskie, panel member and head of the inquiry’s technical team, joined Business Day TV to discuss the inquiry.

