Market data - October 18 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Co-operative business models are about the creation and distribution of wealth in a fairer and more equal way, writes Toby Chance
Banking Association warns that ‘prolonged uncertainty’ will reduce property values, although banks continue to view agriculture as an attractive sector
Judicial inquiry to probe fund manager's transactions, directors, staff
The spirit’s group first-quarter sales are up despite slowing growth in the US
The fortunes of Lesotho, Namibia, and Eswatini are beholden to developments in SA, with their exchange rates pegged to the rand
SA asset managers have to think differently about their performance fees to encourage fairness, transparency and reduce complexity, industry experts say.
The US treasury secretary’s decision puts the high-profile event in doubt in the wake of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s disappearance
Bafana could have all but guaranteed their spot at the tournament in Cameroon 2019, but failed to secure a victory over amateurs Seychelles
KABOOM! a new exhibition at the Goodman Gallery, is a chance to see some of the material that went into making Kentridge's The Head & The Load
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
