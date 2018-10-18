Markets

Gold range-bound as dollar takes heart from expectation of tighter US policy

Metal holds steady as the greenback firms after the Fed’s minutes reinforce the expectation that policymakers will stick with hawkish plan

18 October 2018 - 08:54 Vijaykumar Vedala
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady in a narrow range on Thursday as Asian shares eased, while the dollar firmed after minutes of the Federal Reserve’s September meeting reinforced expectations of a tighter US monetary policy.

Fed policymakers are largely united on the need to raise borrowing costs further, minutes from their most recent policy meeting showed, boosting the expectation the committee will stick to its hawkish stance on raising interest rates.

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,223.78/oz at 4.03am GMT, hovering close to its highest since July 26 at 1,233.26/oz hit on Monday.

US gold futures were flat at $1,226.90/oz.

“Gold is closely tracking both the US dollar and equities, more so the dollar,” said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.

“Gold has traded largely in a $2 range today, with the dollar being stronger. Prices should hold here until they find some new trigger, when they can try again for an upside,” he said.

The dollar index rose to a fresh one-week high against a basket of currencies on Thursday.

Asian stocks were capped with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.4%.

“Geopolitical and macroeconomic factors are still not indicating exuberance and risk appetite returning to markets with full throttle,” said Religare Securities analyst Sugandha Sachdeva.

Trade war concerns, recent tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia, and a hawkish Fed are among factors likely to weigh on appetite for riskier assets. This bodes well for gold as a hedge against market volatility and a portfolio diversifier, she said.

A bearish target zone of $1,208/oz-$1,217/oz remains unchanged for spot gold, following its failure to break a strong resistance at $1,235, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Bullion was also testing resistance at the 100-day moving average of about $1,225. A convincing break above that is seen as a bullish sign for investors who follow technical signals.

“We remain neutral on gold here as we do not see the same bullish factors that were evident last week,” INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

“The dollar seems to be rising again. While US equity action, although mostly negative, is showing signs of stabilising in that declines are being punctuated by more frequent counter cyclical rallies.”

In other metals, silver dipped 0.1% to $14.59/oz.

Platinum was flat at $831.50/oz and palladium was up 0.1% at $1,069.75.

Reuters

Metal fatigue for platinum market?

After oversupplying the global platinum market, SA producers are feeling the pinch, and looking to new drivers of demand for the metal
Features
5 hours ago

JSE likely to follow Asia’s gloomy lead

The downbeat mood on Asian markets indicates another bad day for the JSE, which fell 1.6% on Wednesday
Markets
2 hours ago

Asian shares slip as investors digest Fed minutes

Equities lose ground and the dollar rises to a one-week high after the Federal Reserve’s minutes showed board members are in agreement on rate hikes
Markets
2 hours ago

Gold slips as traders turn their attention to equities and the dollar

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged lower early on Wednesday as equities gained and the dollar firmed amid waning risk-averse sentiment, with the market ...
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
JSE likely to follow Asia’s gloomy lead
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower in renewed risk-off ...
Markets
3.
Rand pulls back from two-week highs as dollar ...
Markets
4.
Rand weakens as the dollar gains on euro
Markets
5.
Gold rises as technical momentum builds despite ...
Markets

Related Articles

Court rejects state plea to postpone Mabola mine hearing
National

Oddly, watchdog gets flak, not Harmony
Companies

Metal fatigue for platinum market?
Features

Gold slips as traders turn their attention to equities and the dollar
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.