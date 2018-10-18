Markets

Gold edges higher on improved technical outlook

Gold ETF inflows indicate positive sentiment, as silver and platinum slip to their lowest in a week

18 October 2018 - 16:04 Sumita Layek and Arpan Varghese
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — Gold edged higher on Thursday, supported by an improved technical outlook after scaling key milestones as the market continued to hold out against a stronger dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,224.38 an ounce by 11.38am GMT. US gold futures were flat at $1,227.40.

“Overall, we have been technically breaking above the previous highs, so it will be difficult for gold prices to move below that,” said ABN AMRO analyst Georgette Boele. “I think the overall picture has improved.”

A global stock market sell-off on Monday added some appeal to gold, helping prices to a two-and-a-half-month peak of $1,233.26. Gold has also been testing resistance near the 100-day moving average, around $1,226, with some analysts saying a break above that level could trigger further gains. “The ones getting squeezed now are the shorts,” Beole said.

The dollar index held near a one-week high after the US Federal Reserve minutes from its last meeting reiterated a hawkish stance on monetary policy, normally a bearish signal for gold.

“Gold has held its own pretty well, given that the dollar has appreciated considerably. It received support from further  exchange-traded funds (ETF) inflows,” Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note, adding that sentiment among ETF investors appears to have turned positive.

Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the largest gold-backed ETF, have gained more than 2% since Oct. 3.

“Geopolitical and macro-economic factors are still not indicating exuberance and risk appetite returning to markets with full throttle,” said Religare Securities analyst Sugandha Sachdeva.

Trade-war concerns, a hawkish Fed and recent tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia are among factors likely to weigh on appetite for riskier assets. This bodes well for gold as a hedge against market volatility and a portfolio diversifier, Sachdeva added.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and EU national leaders met on Wednesday to discuss how to deal with their only land border, between the British province of Northern Ireland and Ireland, an issue that has stalled Brexit negotiations.

In other metals, silver fell 0.5% to $14.54 an ounce, having earlier touched its lowest since October 11 at $14.41. Platinum was down 0.1% at $831.10 after hitting a one-week low of $822.75, while palladium gained 0.5% to $1,074. 

Reuters

Gold range-bound as dollar takes heart from expectation of tighter US policy

Metal holds steady as the greenback firms after the Fed’s minutes reinforce the expectation that policymakers will stick with hawkish plan
Markets
8 hours ago

JSE lower as US Fed strikes hawkish note

Asian markets lose ground as the all share tests 52,000 points with Naspers on the back foot as the rand remains steady
Markets
6 hours ago

Oil slips below $80 on rising US stockpiles

US crude inventories post their fourth weekly increase as Iran oil exports decline ahead of November’s US sanctions
Markets
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
JSE likely to follow Asia’s gloomy lead
Markets
2.
Rand pulls back from two-week highs as dollar ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower in renewed risk-off ...
Markets
4.
JSE lower as US Fed strikes hawkish note
Markets
5.
Rand stable, but at weaker levels after hawkish ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold range-bound as dollar takes heart from expectation of tighter US policy
Markets

European shares hold firm as Asian stocks fall and the dollar rises
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.