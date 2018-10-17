Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — AVI

17 October 2018 - 10:46 Business Day TV
Stock in trade: There has never been a 20-year period when equities did not go up or did not outperform bonds, says Nobel economics laureate Richard Thaler. Picture: ISTOCK
Stock in trade: There has never been a 20-year period when equities did not go up or did not outperform bonds, says Nobel economics laureate Richard Thaler. Picture: ISTOCK

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose AVI as her stock pick of the day.

She says the share is trading below R100. “You very rarely get a chance to pick this company stock at that price. It’s a fantastic company with good cash flows, good dividends and great management. At such a discount you need to use the opportunity to buy.”

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about AVI, her stock pick of the day

8 stocks to buy in a shrinking economy

Professional investors differ on what might constitute a recession-proof share portfolio
Features
1 month ago

AVI pays special dividend, but warns of a tough year

The cumulative effect of job losses in the private and public sectors will compound the pressure on consumer spending, warns the consumer goods group ...
Companies
1 month ago

JSE falls as Naspers loses 3% and banks shrug off stronger rand

Market focus is on local manufacturing data expected later on Tuesday
Markets
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Choppy waters ahead for emerging markets

The end of free or almost free money in developed markets is posing a challenge to countries around the world, with highly-indebted economies most at ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Global markets retreat as tension between West and Saudi Arabia intensifies

A bounceback in oil prices and rising tension global add to a cocktail of concerns that battered global stocks last week
Markets
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
JSE likely to maintain upbeat mood on Wednesday
Markets
2.
Rand firms to two-week high against softer dollar
Markets
3.
Rand pulls back from two-week highs as dollar ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE rebounds in line with US ...
Markets
5.
Rand stronger on positive emerging-market ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.