Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — AVI
17 October 2018 - 10:46
Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose AVI as her stock pick of the day.
She says the share is trading below R100. “You very rarely get a chance to pick this company stock at that price. It’s a fantastic company with good cash flows, good dividends and great management. At such a discount you need to use the opportunity to buy.”
