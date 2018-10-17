Oil extends gains after unexpected decline in US stockpiles

Tokyo — Oil prices extended gains into a fourth session on Wednesday, buoyed as industry data showed a surprise decline in US crude inventories and as geopolitical tension over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist stoked supply worries.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 15c, or 0.2%, at $72.07 a barrel by 2.55am GMT on Wednesday, having settled up 14c.

Brent crude was up 12c, or 0.2%, at $81.53 a barrel, after settling up 63c the session before. The global benchmark, which hit a more than two-week low late last week as equity markets dropped, is trading around $5 below a four-year high of $86.74 marked on October 3.

US crude inventories fell by 2.1-million barrels last week, compared with analyst expectations for a build of 2.2-million barrels, American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed after Tuesday's settlement.

“The market is reacting to the unexpected decline as inventories tend to rise at this time of year,” said Tomomichi Akuta, senior economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Research and Consulting in Tokyo, adding that anxieties about the outlook for the global economy were capping gains.

US petrol stocks dropped by a larger than expected 3.4-million barrels, while distillate fuel stockpiles declined by a smaller than expected 246,000 barrels, the API data showed.

Inventory data from the US energy department’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due at 2.30pm GMT on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump gave Saudi Arabia the benefit of the doubt in the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi even as US legislators pointed the finger at the Saudi leadership and western pressure mounted on Riyadh to provide answers.

Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said Saudi Arabia could cut as much as 500,000 barrels a day (bbl/day) of crude production “as a warning shot should the US opt to impose any type of sanction in response to the Khashoggi developments”.

Meanwhile, Opec secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo on Tuesday urged oil producing companies to increase capacities and invest more to meet future demand as spare oil capacity shrinks worldwide.

The Russian government is no longer capping oil output increases by local producers, one of the country’s top energy companies, Gazprom Neft, said on Tuesday.

The market has been supported by reports that Iranian crude exports may be falling faster than expected ahead of November 4, the date US sanctions on the commodity are due to start.

Reuters