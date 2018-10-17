Gold slips as traders turn their attention to equities and the dollar

Bengaluru — Gold prices edged lower early on Wednesday as equities gained and the dollar firmed amid waning risk-averse sentiment, with the market awaiting minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for fresh clues on the pace of interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,221.56/oz at 4.38am GMT, but still near a two-and-a-half-month high of $1,233.26/oz hit on Monday.

US gold futures were down 0.5% at $1,225.2/oz.

“The newly minted gold bulls are getting nervous as they haven’t bought at good levels. They were in pretty much at the top and we see those guys exiting the market,” said Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific trading head at Oanda in Singapore.

Asian equities rose on Wednesday after upbeat US earnings reports drove a rebound on Wall Street.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.1%.

The firming in equities and the dollar has led to the market discounting US President Donald Trump’s latest criticism of the Fed, which should have otherwise been supportive of gold, a Singapore-based trader said.

Trump heaped more criticism on the Fed, calling it “my biggest threat” in an interview with Fox Business Network on Tuesday.

Last week, Trump criticised the US central bank twice, saying it was raising interest rates so swiftly that it threatened the country’s economic health.

The Fed raised interest rates in September for the third time in 2018 and said it planned four more increases by the end of 2019 and another in 2020.

“The current case of interest rates normalisation is quite cemented and this is taking a little bit of the froth off gold markets,” Innes said.

The release of the minutes from the Fed’s September policy meeting is due at 6pm GMT on Wednesday.