World stocks edge higher, after heavy losses, helped by Italy

London — World stocks nudged higher on Tuesday, as focus turned to earnings season and a rebound in Italian assets helped battered equities find firmer ground for now.

In Europe, shares rallied 0.4% and pulled back from Monday’s 22-month lows. This followed gains in some Asian markets, led by Japan’s blue-chip Nikkei index, which was up more than 1% after a decline of nearly 2% the previous day.

Gains in Italy’s bond and stock markets after Italian economy minister Giovanni Tria defended the country’s expansionary budget helped lift sentiment. The euro also firmed. Calm in Italy — a major source of turbulence in world markets in recent weeks — helped explain the recovery in risk appetite on Tuesday, said Marchel Alexandrovich, European financial economist at Jefferies in London.

Stock market sentiment in Europe also got a boost from expectations that earnings season will deliver double-digit earnings growth for the third quarter. “If you look at what’s happening here and now, it is an improvement from what was happening a week ago,” Alexandrovich said. “How long the stability lasts is anyone’s guess.”

Calmer equity markets took the shine off safe-haven assets.

The yen was down a third of a percent against the dollar, the Swiss franc edged away from almost two-week highs against the greenback, and gold dropped from Monday‘s two-and-a-half-month high as tension between the West and Saudi Arabia triggered a fresh exit out of risk assets.