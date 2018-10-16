Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Investec

16 October 2018 - 11:57 Business Day TV
Investec. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Investec. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss chose Investec as his stock pick of the day.

He said that choosing structured products is the better option in the present “nerve-wrecking volatile market”.

“Choosing the optimised growth basket at Investec has a 105% capital guarantee so you won’t lose your money if you invest for the five-year period and will give you twice the market upside of 5%, capped at 50% overall growth. This gives you an 8.5% compound in growth at the cap and with no chance of losing your money if the market turns against.”

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss discusses Investec with Business Day TV

Giving art investment more credit

Short of cash for that Pierneef? Bidvest might have the product you need
Business
2 days ago

Sanlam Investment Managers falls in line on voting transparency

At the AGM in June, the asset manager's board was challenged on the issue by shareholder activist Theo Botha
Companies
1 day ago

Investec Asset Management starts a new journey

IAM chief Hendrik du Toit says the separation is not a divorce but a unanimously agreed restructuring
Features
5 days ago

Inside Investec’s big split

Hendrik du Toit is walking off with the asset manager he built. Is Fani Titi the right man to take SA’s fifth-largest bank to the next level?
Features
5 days ago

Risks demand portfolios aiming at resilience and structural growth

Focusing on attractively valued, quality companies remains a sustainable approach during times of great investment risk.
Opinion
8 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Capital & Regional discloses new share ...
Companies / Property
2.
Rand strikes resilient note as global markets ...
Markets
3.
Rand firms to R14.36 to embattled dollar, despite ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower with market now ...
Markets
5.
Steady Asian markets bode well for the JSE
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.