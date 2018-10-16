WATCH: Stock pick — Investec

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss chose Investec as his stock pick of the day.

He said that choosing structured products is the better option in the present “nerve-wrecking volatile market”.

“Choosing the optimised growth basket at Investec has a 105% capital guarantee so you won’t lose your money if you invest for the five-year period and will give you twice the market upside of 5%, capped at 50% overall growth. This gives you an 8.5% compound in growth at the cap and with no chance of losing your money if the market turns against.”