Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Investec
16 October 2018 - 11:57
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss chose Investec as his stock pick of the day.
He said that choosing structured products is the better option in the present “nerve-wrecking volatile market”.
“Choosing the optimised growth basket at Investec has a 105% capital guarantee so you won’t lose your money if you invest for the five-year period and will give you twice the market upside of 5%, capped at 50% overall growth. This gives you an 8.5% compound in growth at the cap and with no chance of losing your money if the market turns against.”
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss discusses Investec with Business Day TV
Please sign in or register to comment.