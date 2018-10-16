Market data - October 16 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Smaller firms are more resilient than larger ones, which often have higher levels of inertia and resource rigidity than smaller ones, writes Hamieda Parker
The rogue-unit narrative was used as an excuse to purge senior Sars executives as well disband the tax agency’s executive committee
The party was key in investigating others, now it must use the same standards on itself
Huawei overtook Apple this year as the world's second-largest smartphone maker
Rising government debt and contingent liabilities risks from SOEs remain a concern
Through changes in asset allocation, SA's wealthy investors are voting with their pockets to influence responsible investing
Turkish officials say they believe the Saudi journalist was murdered at the consulate and his body removed, which the Saudis strongly deny
What was expected to be a walkover for SA ended up as a goalless ‘victory ’ for tiny Seychelles
Emmerson Mnangagwa delves into the strategy behind the military intervention that gave him power and Mugabe tells of the betrayal he felt when no leaders in the region would help him back to power
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.