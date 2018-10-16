Gold holds close to two-and-a-half-month high

Bengaluru — Gold prices held steady on Tuesday near last session’s two-and-a-half-month high as risk-averse investors sought refuge in the metal amid rising political tension and economic uncertainty.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,226.11/oz at 3.53am GMT.

Gold touched $1,233.26 on Monday, its highest since July 26, as global stocks slid on rising tension between western powers and Saudi Arabia and concerns over the pace of global economic growth. Asian stocks rose modestly on Tuesday, gaining a firmer footing after a week of heavy losses.

US gold futures were flat at $1,229.90/oz.

“While the sell-off in stocks rekindled some demand, there were other key factors in play. With escalating trade tensions, concerns over slowing global growth, geopolitical tensions and US midterm election jitters in the mix, gold has a chance to shine,” said Lukman Otunuga, Research Analyst for FXTM.

“While the risk-off trading environment is poised to send gold higher in the near term, the medium- to longer-term outlook remains dictated by the dollar and US rate hike expectations.”

The stock market is not stabilised yet and gold prices are expected to go up, said Yuichi Ikemizu, Tokyo branch manager, ICBC Standard Bank.

“If it [gold] breaks the $1,230 level, which has been a resistance for a long time, with short positions being still quite large, there is a good possibility of buyback of short positions which could push prices to $1,250.”

Spot gold may fall into a range of $1,208/oz-$1,217/oz, as it faces a strong resistance at $1,235, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Gold, usually seen as a safe store of value during political and economic uncertainty, remains down nearly 10% from its April peak after investors preferred the dollar as the US-China trade war unfolded against a background of higher US interest rates.

“The soft US inflation figures in September have prompted investors to re-evaluate the Federal Reserve’s hiking path beyond December. With Donald Trump’s recent criticism of the Fed adding to the factors that have weakened the dollar, gold is likely to edge higher in the near term,” Otunuga said.

US retail sales barely rose in September as a rebound in motor vehicle purchases was offset by the biggest drop in spending at restaurants and bars in nearly two years.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), rose 0.55% to 748.76 tons on Monday.

In other metals, silver gained about 0.2% at $14.67.

Platinum was flat at $838.49/oz after touching its highest level since July 10 at $850.10 on Monday. Palladium was little changed at $1,083.25.

Reuters