Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Mondi
15 October 2018 - 09:51
Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day.
He said Mondi is a well run company, but had a big sell-off last week after Goldman Sachs said it had downgraded the international paper industry.
“It dropped to quite a nice support level on that day as well as the following day. What we do like about Mondi is a few days after the drop, they released a trading statement stating that they increased their earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation [ebitda] in the third quarter by 30% from the previous year. It is one of the few stocks that are positive in our markets this year.”
Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking talks to Business Day TV about Mondi, his stock pick of the day
