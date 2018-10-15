Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Mondi

15 October 2018 - 09:51 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA
Picture: 123RF/RATTANASIRI INPINTA

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day.

He said Mondi is a well run company, but had a big sell-off last week after Goldman Sachs said it had downgraded the international paper industry.

“It dropped to quite a nice support level on that day as well as the following day. What we do like about Mondi is a few days after the drop, they released a trading statement stating that they increased their earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation [ebitda] in the third quarter by 30% from the previous year. It is one of the few stocks that are positive in our markets this year.”

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking talks to Business Day TV about Mondi, his stock pick of the day

Mondi bags 30% rise in earnings

Higher prices for its products, improved performance and new income from recent acquisitions largely responsible for paper and packaging group's rise ...
Companies
3 days ago

Mondi forecasts strong third quarter but warns of higher costs

Mondi says it benefited from higher average selling prices across fibre packaging and uncoated fine paper
Companies
3 days ago

JSE bounces back on retailers and banks

Naspers is an early leader as analysts say market heavyweight offers 'value' after Tencent jumps 7% in Hong Kong trade on upbeat Chinese data
Markets
2 days ago

JSE heads for its worst year in decade

The all share is down 8.56% in the year to date on “risk-off” global environment and local political developments
Markets
7 days ago

JSE opens lower as Naspers retreats further

The local bourse is trading close to annual lows as global risk-off sentiment continues to hammer emerging markets.
Markets
10 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
JSE likely to open weaker as global gloom returns ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE snaps losing streak on Naspers, ...
Markets
3.
Rand extends rally as Donald Trump’s comments hit ...
Markets
4.
Rand firms 1% against retreating dollar ahead of ...
Markets
5.
JSE bounces back on retailers and banks
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.