WATCH: Stock pick — Mondi

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose Mondi as his stock pick of the day.

He said Mondi is a well run company, but had a big sell-off last week after Goldman Sachs said it had downgraded the international paper industry.

“It dropped to quite a nice support level on that day as well as the following day. What we do like about Mondi is a few days after the drop, they released a trading statement stating that they increased their earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation [ebitda] in the third quarter by 30% from the previous year. It is one of the few stocks that are positive in our markets this year.”