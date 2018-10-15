Markets

Oil rises as focus turns to geopolitical tension

Brent edges higher after the disappearance of a Saudi journalist stokes worry about supply, although concern about long-term demand caps gains

15 October 2018 - 08:08 Meng Meng and Aizhu Chen
Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oilfield in Midland, Texas, the US. Picture: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD
Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oilfield in Midland, Texas, the US. Picture: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

Beijing — Crude oil futures rose on Monday as geopolitical tension over the disappearance of a prominent Saudi journalist stoked worry about supply, although concern about the long-term outlook for demand dragged on prices.

Crude markets were also supported in the wake of data that showed South Korea did not import any oil from Iran in September for the first time in six years, before US sanctions against the Middle Eastern country take effect in November.

Brent crude had risen $1.01, or 1.26%, to $81.44 a barrel by 4.24am GMT, on track for its biggest daily gain since October 9.

US crude futures climbed 80c, or 1.12%, to $72.14 a barrel, extending gains they racked up on Friday after hefty losses on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The market has again expressed concerns over geopolitical tensions in the Middle East after US and Saudi traded comments over the disappearance of the Saudi journalist, leading to a jump in prices,” Wang Xiao, head of crude research with Guotai Junan Futures, wrote in a research note.

Saudi Arabia has been under pressure since Jamal Khashoggi, a prominent critic of Riyadh and a US resident, disappeared on October 2 after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The kingdom would retaliate against possible economic sanctions taken by other states over the case, its state news agency SPA reported on Sunday quoting an official source.

Meanwhile, South Korea in September stopped importing Iranian oil for the first time in years.

“South Korea’s move to stop Iran oil imports is giving the market confidence on prices,” said Chen Kai, head of research at brokerage Shengda Futures.

Lingering geopolitical worry, trade concerns and a weaker economic outlook may pave the way for another week of volatile trading, Chen said, adding that Monday’s recovery in prices was “fragile”.

Putting downward pressure on oil prices, the International Energy Agency, the West’s energy watchdog, said in its monthly report that the market looked “adequately supplied for now” and trimmed its forecasts for world oil demand growth for 2018 and 2019.

That comes after the Opec’s secretary-general last week said the group sees the oil market as well supplied and that it was wary of creating a glut in 2019.

Reuters

JSE likely to open weaker as global gloom returns to markets

Bourses lose ground again on Monday morning, indicating Friday’s rise was just a short respite in a downward run that began on September 25
Markets
2 hours ago

US the loser by abandoning nuclear deal, says Hassan Rouhani

The US is due to complete the reimposition of sanctions on November 5, targeting Iran’s oil sector and central bank
World
5 hours ago

Venezuelan inflation blasts off

It is so bad that Venezuela was left out of the inflation calculations for the region and for all emerging markets because including it would throw ...
Business
1 day ago

Carbon dioxide and ideas: innovating our way out of climate change disaster

Nobel Prize winners William Nordhaus and Paul Romer try to understand the causes and consequences of growth, writes Tim Harford
Opinion
5 hours ago

