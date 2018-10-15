Market data - October 15 2018

US output is set to rise to 7.7-million bpd in November, as Iran exports fall on US sanctions
It is becoming less likely that Public Investment Corporation CEO Dan Matjila will survive the wave of revelations from various probes
The presidency says Ramaphosa and DRC President Joseph Kabila will ratify agreements reached between the two countries at the Bi-National Commission at a later stage
The party was key in investigating others, now it must use the same standards on itself
Adcorp CEO Innocent Dutiro talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results
The oil price could soon reach $100 a barrel heaping more misery on consumers
Through changes in asset allocation, SA's wealthy investors are voting with their pockets to influence responsible investing
He was a computing visionary, a billionaire philanthropist and a rock ‘n’ roll enthusiast
Another win will boost chances of Baxter’s team of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations
Emmerson Mnangagwa delves into the strategy behind the military intervention that gave him power and Mugabe tells of the betrayal he felt when no leaders in the region would help him back to power
