Capital & Regional discloses new share issuance, and plunges almost 20%

Property company Capital & Regional, which owns a number of shopping centres in the UK, plunged 19.3% to R7.21 in morning trade on Monday after announcing a new share issuance of 3.1-million shares.

A total of 3,149,015 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the company are to be issued pursuant to the election offered to shareholders to receive the interim dividend for the six months to end-June by way of the issue of new ordinary shares, the company said.

This represents approximately 0.4% of the current issued share capital of the company.

The scrip dividend shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the company's existing issued ordinary shares, meaning there will be no special preference for the newly issued shares.