Capital & Regional discloses new share issuance, and plunges almost 20%

The scrip dividend shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the company's existing issued ordinary shares, meaning there will be no special preference for the new shares

15 October 2018 - 12:14 Staff Writer
Members of the public engage in late-night shopping at Westfield Shopping Centre Stratford in London, England. Picture: ISTOCK
Property company Capital & Regional, which owns a number of shopping centres in the UK, plunged 19.3% to R7.21 in morning trade on Monday after announcing a new share issuance of 3.1-million shares.

A total of 3,149,015 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the company are to be issued pursuant to the election offered to shareholders to receive the interim dividend for the six months to end-June by way of the issue of new ordinary shares, the company said.

This represents approximately 0.4% of the current issued share capital of the company.

The scrip dividend shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the company's existing issued ordinary shares, meaning there will be no special preference for the newly issued shares.

The company provided no reason for the issuance, but is indicative of a need for further capital for the company. A share issuance usually dilutes value for present shareholders.

Capital & Regional is down 27.4% so far in 2018, in line with other locally listed property stocks that have exposure to the UK property market.

Uncertainty about Brexit, and the growth of e-commerce, has hammered the market. Intu, a takeover target, is down 18.3% so far in 2018. Capital & Counties has lost 14.5% and Hammerson 9.38%.

The local property index is down 27.9% in 2018.

