Asian shares slip amid concern about possible Chinese slowdown

Tokyo — Asian shares slipped on Monday as worry over China-US trade disputes, a possible slowdown in the Chinese economy and higher US borrowing costs tempered optimism despite a rebound in global equities late last week.

Not helping the mood, oil prices jumped and Saudi Arabian shares tumbled on rising diplomatic tension between Riyadh and the West after the monarchy warned against threats to punish it over the disappearance of a journalist critical of its policies.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8% while Shanghai shares were down 0.4% in early trade.

Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.4%, with carmaker shares hitting 13-month lows after Washington said it would seek a provision about currency manipulation in future trade deals with Japan.

MSCI’s broadest gauge of the world’s stock markets was off 0.2% after a sizable 3.87% decline last week — its biggest since March — to a one-year nadir.

The market shakeout has been blamed on a series of factors, including worry about the impact of a China-US trade war, a spike in US bond yields this week and caution ahead of earnings season.

Although selling appeared to have abated on Friday, partly after Chinese trade data showed strong growth in September, many investors remained cautious.

“Some people say markets drew comfort from China’s exports data. But to me it seems so obvious the numbers were inflated by front-loading ahead of the introduction of tariffs,” said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Fujito said the trade war is starting to take a toll on growth in China, noting that data released later on Friday showed Chinese car sales posted the biggest drop in seven years.

At the weekend, China central bank governor Yi Gang said he still sees plenty of room for adjustment in interest rates and the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), as downside risks from trade tension with the US remain significant.