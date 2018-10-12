World shares rebound but still set for worst week since February

London — Global shares were having their best day in nearly a month on Friday as European and Asian markets recovered from a brutal selloff that still left them set for their worst week since February.

After a partial recovery in Asian shares overnight, European stocks opened higher, with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 0.9% on the day, Germany’s DAX 30 up 1.1% while Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.4%.

S&P stock futures pointed to a rebound in US stocks later in the day, while the VIX volatility index climbed down from an eight-month high. The MSCI All-Country World index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up 0.5% on the day.

“Some traders are cautiously buying back into the market today, but the underlying issues which brought about the selloff are still relevant,” said David Madden, markets analyst at CMC Markets in London.

The biggest market shake-out since February has been blamed on a series of factors, including worries about the impact of a China-US trade war, a spike in US bond yields this week and caution ahead of earnings season.

Trade figures from China on Friday showed China’s trade surplus with the US hit a record high in September, providing a likely source of contention with U..President Donald Trump over trade policies and the currency. The data showed solid expansion in China’s overall imports and exports, suggesting little damage from the tit-for-tat tariffs with the US.

This added to bullish sentiment on Friday, Madden said, also noting the decision by US treasury staff to refrain from labeling China a currency manipulator as a positive for stocks.

Shanghai shares bounced 0.8%, recouping earlier losses of 1.8% as cheap valuations drew bargain hunters. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 2.15%, the biggest in more than two years. But the bounce came after the index fell 3.6% on Thursday to hit a one-and-a-half-year low. For the week, it is still on track for a loss of 3.6%. Japan’s Nikkei average rose 0.5 percent.