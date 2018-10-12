Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Discovery and Remgro
Graeme Kӧrner from Kӧrner Perspective chose Discovery as his stock pick of the day, and independent analyst Frans de Klerk chose Remgro.
Kӧrner said Discovery had made a nice comeback despite all the fear around China. He said the business model was really kicking into gear and the company had spent a lot of money on the bank.
“One should take the pullback that you get in companies like this. It’s a middle-of-the-road company that a growth-oriented investor should have in their portfolio,” said Kӧrner.
He said that looking at their multiples the stock probably did not make sense to buy, but there was a lot of earnings momentum in its business.
“Discovery is a good buy. It’s not a dripping roast, but you will probably never get Discovery at a bargain basement price,” says Kӧrner.
De Klerk said Remgro was trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of around six and a dividend of two, but looking at it in a technical manner it was close to a strong support line. His suggestion for the viewer is to buy it as close as possible to R184.31.
“This is only for a bounce and we are set to see a much lower market in the months to come,” said de Klerk.
