WATCH: Stock picks — Discovery and Remgro

12 October 2018 - 09:05 Business Day TV
Graeme Kӧrner from Kӧrner Perspective chose Discovery as his stock pick of the day, and independent analyst Frans de Klerk chose Remgro.

Kӧrner said Discovery had made a nice comeback despite all the fear around China. He said the business model was really kicking into gear and the company had spent a lot of money on the bank.

“One should take the pullback that you get in companies like this. It’s a middle-of-the-road company that a growth-oriented investor should have in their portfolio,” said Kӧrner.

He said that looking at their multiples the stock probably did not make sense to buy, but there was a lot of earnings momentum in its business.

“Discovery is a good buy. It’s not a dripping roast, but you will probably never get Discovery at a bargain basement price,” says Kӧrner.

De Klerk said Remgro was trading on a price-to-earnings ratio of around six and a dividend of two, but looking at it in a technical manner it was close to a strong support line. His suggestion for the viewer is to buy it as close as possible to R184.31.

“This is only for a bounce and we are set to see a much lower market in the months to come,” said de Klerk.

