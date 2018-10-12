Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Naspers

The media and internet group has flown into the perfect storm this year

12 October 2018 - 09:15 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Steven Schultz of Momentum has chosen Naspers as his stock pick of the day.

“Naspers is a stock that has been under tremendous pressure of late, and was negative for most of the day on Thursday. It has fallen by a third so far this calendar year.

“The reality is that it has had a number of things go wrong for it, almost the perfect storm. A very weak first-quarter earnings report caught investors off guard.

“It is also moving into a market area where the Chinese regulator is challenging many of its gaming approvals.

“A year ago one would not have thought that this would be possible but it seems that Naspers is the first casualty as a result of the US-China conflict taking place.”

Steven Schultz of Momentum talks to Business Day TV about Naspers

Naspers share rout a buying opportunity, say analysts

The group's main asset, Tencent, has lost its spot as one of the world’s 10 biggest companies
Companies
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls sharply in global risk-off trade

Naspers tumbles 6% as emerging-market stocks are sold off after IMF warns of repeat of 2008 crisis
Markets
1 day ago

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Why is Competition Commission throwing so much work to former staffer?

After breaking R4,000 per share in November 2017, Naspers continues to tumble, and Cyril Ramaphosa wants help finding a replacement for Shaun Abrahams
Opinion
1 day ago

JSE remains under pressure as investors avoid risk assets

JSE rout continues as Naspers slumps and investors avoid risk assets
Markets
1 day ago

JSE opens weaker as Naspers slumps to previous annual low

Market reacts cautiously to Tito Mboweni's appointment as finance minister as banks and retailers gain on firmer rand
Markets
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand strengthens as dollar loses ground on ...
Markets
2.
Rand traders seem upbeat about Moody’s rating ...
Markets
3.
The worst is probably over for the rand, Nomura ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE extends losses for eighth ...
Markets
5.
Naspers second-biggest loser in emerging market ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.