Markets

Rand firms 1% against retreating dollar ahead of Moody’s statement

SA's sovereign ratings status is expected to be unchanged by Moody’s late on Friday

12 October 2018 - 15:37 karl gernetzky
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The rand was more than 1% firmer against major global currencies on Friday afternoon, finding support from a global relief rally and a softer dollar.

Weaker-than-expected US inflation data on Thursday has helped calm market jitters, after risk-assets came under pressure earlier in the week. A combination of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) warning about global economic growth in 2019, trade war, and US interest-rate rises have prompted what analysts said is a market correction.

The dollar has also been under some strain after US President Donald Trump took aim at the US Federal Reserve over its plans to raise interest rates.

Global stocks were higher on Friday, however, with the rand tracking gains by most of its emerging-market peers. A further boost to risk assets came in the form of reports that the US and China were seeking to resume trade negotiations.

Local focus is on an announcement by ratings agency Moody’s later in the day, although no change is expected.

The market had seemingly priced in no change in outlook from Moody’s, and the rand shouldn't be expected to swing wildly on the announcement, said Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler.

Focus in the coming week is expected to fall on the forthcoming medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), which is expected to serve as a key test of the government’s plans to reign in the budget deficit.

At 3pm, the rand was at R14.4594 to the dollar from R14.6288, at R16.7084 to the euro from R16.9601, and at R19.0618 to the pound from R19.356. The euro was at $1.1556 from $1.593.

Moody’s expected to hold its outlook for SA at stable

However, with a new finance minister in Tito Mboweni, Moody’s may simply announce it is delaying the release of the report 
Economy
3 hours ago

Rand extends rally as Donald Trump’s comments hit dollar

Standard Bank trader Warrick Butler says risky assets managed to withstand the meltdown in global equities, which is ‘quite extraordinary’
Markets
7 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE extends losses for eighth session, but gold miners surge 10%

A global stock market rout enters its second day,  with the JSE on track for its worst week since January 2016
Markets
23 hours ago

IMF chief defends rate hikes in veiled rebuke to Donald Trump

‘It is clearly a necessary development for those economies ... It’s inevitable that central banks make the decisions they make’
World
1 day ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Moody’s to release new ratings review

Moody’s is unlikely to junk SA’s ratings, writes Claire Bisseker
Economy
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Rand extends rally as Donald Trump’s comments hit ...
Markets
2.
Rand strengthens as dollar loses ground on ...
Markets
3.
Rand traders seem upbeat about Moody’s rating ...
Markets
4.
The worst is probably over for the rand, Nomura ...
Markets
5.
JSE bounces back on retailers and banks
Markets

Related Articles

Rand traders seem upbeat about Moody’s rating review
Markets

Global risk-off trade pummels JSE lower
Markets

JSE opens weaker as Naspers slumps to previous annual low
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.