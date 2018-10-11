Market data - October 11 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Business Times columnist Hilary Joffe leads a panel of journalists through a discussion around the news highlights in this week’s edition of Editing Allowed
Right2Know and Corruption Watch say key information was ignored by the Seriti commission leading to an invalid conclusion
A KZN businessman wanted the election of the ANC’s top six officials at the Nasrec conference, including the president, nullified
The software has lifted the number of times the bank has the second-best price on a bond in the market by 20%, while reducing mispricing — and thus trading costs — also by about 20%
Crypto-traders frequently refer to the hundreds of tokens other than bitcoin as ‘shitcoins’. This, Nouriel Roubini said, ‘is a grave insult to manure’
Here is your opportunity to tell us what you like on the channel
With the current mood in the country, the courts are concerned that protests over the worsening economy could turn violent
Having an on-form player like Mothiba on the front line should boost Bafana’s chances against Seychelles, says Tau
China is starting to relax ownership rules for the world's biggest vehicle market, which is likely to spur BMW to shift more production to China, helping to boost profits
