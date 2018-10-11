JSE remains under pressure as investors avoid risk assets

The all share was down almost 2% on Thursday morning, on track for its worst weekly loss in more than a year as Naspers’s slump continued and risk-off trade on global markets took hold.

The market heavyweight is tracking losses by Hong Kong-listed associate Tencent, which has come under pressure from investor fears that Chinese regulators are crippling its long-term growth prospects.

Tencent has started buying back shares, but since it started doing this on September 7, its share price has lost 9.6%%, more than triple the losses on the Hong Kong Hang Seng, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

At 9.30am on Thursday Naspers was down 2.52% to R2,590.11.

The all share lost 1.85% to 51,836.2 points and the top 40 1.98%. Banks were down 1.99%, general retailers 1.89% and industrials 1.78%.

Should losses on the all share continue this week, it will be on track for a 5% weekly loss for the first time since January 2016.