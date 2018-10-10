Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Equinix and Humana

10 October 2018 - 10:11 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Equinix as his stock pick of the day and Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Humana.

Equinix is a Nasdaq-listed company that provides cloud online storage servers.

“They are the biggest providers of these hard drives globally and the operation is very efficiently run because of their scale.… Compared to other tech companies like Microsoft, Google and Amazon, they have reported phenomenal growth and we are only at the beginning stages of their technology. With online security becoming more prevalent, consumers will be migrating to cloud much more in the future,” saod Nair.

Verster said Humana is one of the largest US health insurers.

“There has been a lot of concern going back a number of years with ‘Obama Care’, the Affordable Care Act and President Donald Trump coming in and dismantling a lot of what was put into Obamacare, like removing some of the penalties that incentivised a lot of young healthy people to join the medic health scheme nationally. Because of that, the valuation of Humama was depressed but is now slowly catching up with the intrinsic value of the company.”

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Equinix and Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital discusses Humana

Google picks principles over $10bn Pentagon deal

Employees revolted against its decision to vie for the contract
Companies
1 day ago

Fintech can drive youth employment, says UAE

Smartphones with focused investment in banking technology can dramatically increase the chances of survival SMEs
Companies
5 days ago

THE LEX COLUMN: Calculations behind Amazon’s pay rise

Higher minimum wage a response to changing trends
Opinion
6 days ago

Courts in US block second health merger

US judge blocks health insurer Anthem’s proposed $54bn merger with smaller rival Cigna to avoid concentrating the industry even more
Companies
1 year ago

Healthcare’s 2015 takeover record likely to stand

While 2016 may be a good year for deal-making, it is unlikely to beat last years record
World
2 years ago

Discovery teams up with new US insurer

John Hancock Insurance is one of the largest US life insurers and a division of giant Canada-based financial services group Manulife
Companies
3 years ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand gains on Tito Mboweni's appointment as ...
Markets
2.
Rand finds calmer territory after Tito Mboweni’s ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE flat after Tito Mboweni ...
Markets
4.
The hunt for yield: tracking the big tuskers in ...
Markets
5.
Government raises R2.4bn in over-subscribed ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.