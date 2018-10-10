WATCH: Stock picks — Equinix and Humana

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose Equinix as his stock pick of the day and Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose Humana.

Equinix is a Nasdaq-listed company that provides cloud online storage servers.

“They are the biggest providers of these hard drives globally and the operation is very efficiently run because of their scale.… Compared to other tech companies like Microsoft, Google and Amazon, they have reported phenomenal growth and we are only at the beginning stages of their technology. With online security becoming more prevalent, consumers will be migrating to cloud much more in the future,” saod Nair.

Verster said Humana is one of the largest US health insurers.

“There has been a lot of concern going back a number of years with ‘Obama Care’, the Affordable Care Act and President Donald Trump coming in and dismantling a lot of what was put into Obamacare, like removing some of the penalties that incentivised a lot of young healthy people to join the medic health scheme nationally. Because of that, the valuation of Humama was depressed but is now slowly catching up with the intrinsic value of the company.”