Market data - October 10 2018

After breaking R4,000 per share in November 2017, Naspers continues to tumble, and Cyril Ramaphosa wants help finding a replacement for Shaun Abrahams
The matter is believed to be in connection with an ongoing investigation into Nelson Mandela Bay’s beleaguered integrated public transport system
She wants to explain the relationship between the ANC and the Guptas’ media outlets, which gave ‘the ANC unmitigated space for its views’
Former CEO sent text messages advising friends to sell shares in the company in the days leading up to the revelations of accounting irregularities
The tax ombud's annual report showed that the office had a 99% success rate
Viktoria Marinova was an anchor at a local TV station and her show was set to investigate graft
Geraint Thomas's trophy was stolen after being momentarily left unattended while the display was packed up at the end of the event in September
These are good times for the luxury industry which sees Gucci trading at 21 times earning and whose earnings went from €3.9bn to €6.2bn
