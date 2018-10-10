Markets

Asian shares mired by growth fears, pound gets Brexit boost

US bond yields have cooled after hitting multiyear highs, and that has pulled the dollar down too

10 October 2018 - 06:54 Tomo Uetake
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Tokyo — Asian shares barely moved on Wednesday after world stocks hit eight-week lows the previous day, on concern about global economic growth.

The pound stayed firm, however, on hope for a Brexit deal.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat, while Japan’s Nikkei average fell 0.4% and the Australian benchmark was up just 0.1%.

In China, the mainland benchmark Shanghai composite index shed 0.2% in choppy trade and Hong Kong's Hang Seng added 0.3%.

“As uncertainty continues to prevail in financial markets across the world, many investors are staying on the sidelines until more clarity emerges in US treasury and Chinese markets,” said Yasuo Sakuma, chief investment officer at Libra Investments.

Benchmark US 10-year treasury yields touched a seven-and-a-half-year peak of 3.261% and those on 30-year bonds hit their highest in more than four years, but later fell back.

Some traders say comments on Tuesday by US President Donald Trump helped cool Treasuries yields. He said the Federal Reserve was going too fast in raising rates when inflation was minimal and government data pointed to a strong economy.

Italian government bond yields also fell from multiyear highs after Economy Minister Giovanni Tria pledged to do whatever is necessary to restore calm if market turbulence turns into a financial crisis.

On stock markets, Wall Street showed a mixed picture, with the Dow Jones industrial average falling 0.21% while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite indices were little changed.

The MSCI all-country world index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, hit the lowest level since August 16 overnight. It last traded up 0.1% percent on the day.

The International Monetary Fund cut global economic growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019, as well as its US and China estimates for next year, saying the two countries would feel the brunt of the impact of their trade war next year.

The dollar dipped due to a fall in US bond yields after touching a seven-week peak against a basket of currencies. The dollar index last traded flat at 95.586.

Sterling continued to gain after a report that rekindled hope that Britain and the European Union are on the brink of a Brexit deal. It last traded up 0.1% at $1.3158.

“We can’t be too optimistic about the Brexit process, because even if a deal can be struck at an anticipated special EU summit in November, it has to get through the British parliament,” said Kengo Suzuki, chief forex strategist at Mizuho Securities.

The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.9236 after falling earlier this week to as low as 6.9371 to the dollar, its weakest since mid-August.

Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday after the IMF lowered its global growth forecasts, but prices were somewhat supported as Hurricane Michael churned towards Florida, causing the shutdown of nearly 40% of US Gulf of Mexico crude output.

US crude oil futures dropped 0.5% to $74.61 a barrel and Brent crude futures eased 0.2% to $84.80 a barrel.

Gold prices stood flat as investors remained cautious after US treasury yields hit then retreated from multiyear highs.

Reuters

First the World Bank, now the IMF cuts SA’s growth forecast

The fund says the country’s growth prospects will remain uncertain in the lead up to the 2019 election
Economy
23 hours ago

Blame the trade war for lower growth forecasts, says IMF

The new forecasts show that a burst of strong growth, fuelled partly by US tax cuts and rising demand for imports, has begun to wane
World
19 hours ago

Plenty to keep stress levels of traders in global markets elevated

The International Monetary Fund downgraded its global growth forecast on Monday for the first time since 2016
Markets
19 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Markets nervous as Ramaphosa weighs Nene’s offer ...
Markets
2.
Rand gains on Tito Mboweni's appointment as ...
Markets
3.
Markets restless on Nene decision
Markets
4.
Chinese rebound may be good news for JSE
Markets
5.
Rand weakens past R15/$ as market waits for ...
Markets

Related Articles

First the World Bank, now the IMF cuts SA’s growth forecast
Economy

Blame the trade war for lower growth forecasts, says IMF
World

Plenty to keep stress levels of traders in global markets elevated
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.