Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Standard Bank

09 October 2018 - 11:22 Business Day TV
Picture: istock
Picture: istock

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose Standard Bank as his stock pick of the day.

He said Standard Bank is a high-quality bank and on a dividend yield of about 6%.

“This year alone it’s down 30%, and it’s not alone, other quality retailers are also down.… From [the point of view] … of a quality bank in the local environment … Standard Bank is the top pick.”

Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Standard Bank

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as treasuries cause uncertainty

Higher treasury yields in the US indicate a drop in safe-haven trade as confidence in strong US economy reaches new heights
Markets
3 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: The old SA of cross-shareholdings

There is often debate on whether it is better for a life office to own a bank or vice versa
Opinion
4 days ago

JSE opens weaker as US bonds hit multi-year highs

All share follows softer global markets, with Naspers retreating further, as investors await US nonfarm payroll data
Markets
4 days ago

TIM COHEN: The new competition bill is based on some dodgy numbers

SA's economy is not nearly as ‘concentrated’ as the government believes, and even if it were, this is not the way to fix it
Opinion
4 days ago

SA’s economy could remain in the doldrums, survey shows

The Standard Bank PMI remained in contractionary territory for a third consecutive month
Economy
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Markets nervous as Ramaphosa weighs Nene’s offer ...
Markets
2.
Markets restless on Nene decision
Markets
3.
Chinese rebound may be good news for JSE
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at lowest level this year ...
Markets
5.
Rand heads towards R15/$ as pressure on Nhlanhla ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.