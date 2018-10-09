Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Standard Bank
09 October 2018 - 11:22
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose Standard Bank as his stock pick of the day.
He said Standard Bank is a high-quality bank and on a dividend yield of about 6%.
“This year alone it’s down 30%, and it’s not alone, other quality retailers are also down.… From [the point of view] … of a quality bank in the local environment … Standard Bank is the top pick.”
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Standard Bank
