Plenty to keep stress levels of traders in global markets elevated

London — Europe battled to fend off a four-day losing streak for world stocks on Tuesday, after wary investors had seen Asia stumble to a 17-month low and bond markets hit by a fresh bout of selling.

Strength in oil stocks on higher crude prices and a rise in banking stocks on increased global borrowing had initially lifted Europe's Stoxx 600 index, but it was back near a six-month low as the early momentum faded.

Italy's benchmark 10-year government bond yield also moved towards a four-and-a-half year high as economy minister Giovanni Tria struck a resolute tone on his controversial budget plans in Rome's parliament.

There was plenty more to keep the stress levels elevated.

The International Monetary Fund downgraded its global growth forecast on Monday for the first time since 2016.

Asian shares had then fallen to their lows after China briefly allowed its currency to slip past a psychological bulwark. Pakistan's rupee slumped about 5 percent in an apparent devaluation ahead of what looks likely to be another IMF programme.

"It all feels like it's quite nervous here over whether things going to break [out of ranges] or not," said Saxo Bank's head of forex strategy John Hardy.

He pointed to the rising US and Japanese government bond yields which tend to set the bar for borrowing costs globally as well as the latest pressure on China's yuan.