Markets nervous as Ramaphosa weighs Nene’s offer to quit

SA’s financial markets were rattled as President Cyril Ramaphosa came under pressure from opposition parties to accept finance minister Nhlanhla Nene’s offer to quit over undisclosed meetings with the Gupta family.

Nervousness among investors pushed government bond yields to their highest level in 10 months, while the rand moved to within 2c of touching R15/$ for the first time in three weeks.

