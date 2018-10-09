Markets

Hurricane and falling Iranian exports boost oil prices

Gulf of Mexico operators have so far shut down almost a fifth of production

09 October 2018 - 07:41 Aaron Sheldrick
An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore in the Gulf of Mexico in Dauphin Island, Alabama. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS
An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore in the Gulf of Mexico in Dauphin Island, Alabama. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE NESIUS

Tokyo — Oil prices rose on Tuesday as more evidence emerged that crude exports from Iran, the third-largest producer in the Opec cartel, are declining in the run-up to the resumption of US sanctions and as a hurricane moved across the Gulf of Mexico.

Brent crude was up 26c or 0.3% at $84.17 a barrel by 2.44am GMT. On Monday, Brent fell to a low of $82.66, but mostly recovered as investors bet China's economic stimulus would boost crude demand. Brent rose to a four-year high of $86.74 last week.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 24c  or 0.3% at $74.53 a barrel. WTI fell to as low as $73.07 in the previous session but closed just 5c lower.

Iran’s crude exports fell further in the first week of October, according to tanker data and an industry source, as buyers are seeking alternatives ahead of the start of the US sanctions on November 4. That is creating a challenge to other Opec oil producers as they seek to cover the shortfall.

Iran exported 1.1-million barrels a day of crude in that seven-day period, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. An industry source who also tracks exports said October shipments so far were below 1-million barrels a day.

That is down from at least 2.5-million barrels a day in April, before US President Donald Trump in May withdrew the US from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and re-imposed sanctions. The figure also marks a further fall from 1.6-million barrels a day in September.

Last week Saudi Arabia, the biggest producer in the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), announced plans to lift crude output next month to 10.7-million barrels a day, a record.

“Iranian barrels are declining fast, and Saudi Arabia’s promise to balance will face a reality check in a month’s time,” JPMorgan said in an oil market note.

Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh on Monday called a Saudi claim that the kingdom could replace Iran’s crude exports “nonsense”.

“Iran’s oil cannot be replaced by Saudi Arabia nor any other country,” Zanganeh said, according to his ministry’s website.

Oil companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico shut down 19% of oil production as Hurricane Michael moved towards eastern Gulf states including Florida.

If current forecasts prove accurate, the hurricane would largely miss major producing assets in the Gulf, analysts said, but any change of track could widen the impact.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global economic growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019, saying trade policy tensions and rising import tariffs were taking a toll on commerce while emerging markets struggle with tighter financial conditions and capital outflows.

Reuters

ASHA SPECKMAN: Fuel price tampering is a risky road to take

Rash decisions, no matter how popular, could destabilise critical industries
Opinion
2 days ago

Now is not the time to put regressive carbon tax in place

Finalisation of bill is imminent, but it will add to business costs and may lead to job cuts
Opinion
1 day ago

DAVID FICKLING: The emerging market oil crisis is just beginning

'For much of the world’s population, we’re already at or near the worst levels endured during the 2008 price spike'
World
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Markets nervous as Ramaphosa weighs Nene’s offer ...
Markets
2.
Markets restless on Nene decision
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes at lowest level this year ...
Markets
4.
Chinese rebound may be good news for JSE
Markets
5.
Rand heads towards R15/$ as pressure on Nhlanhla ...
Markets

Related Articles

ASHA SPECKMAN: Fuel price tampering is a risky road to take
Opinion

Now is not the time to put regressive carbon tax in place
Opinion

DAVID FICKLING: The emerging market oil crisis is just beginning
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.