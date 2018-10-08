Markets

SA cheapest of seven worst-hit emerging stock markets

When national markets are compared with their own historical valuation levels, based on price as a multiple of projected earnings, Asia and Africa come out the worst

08 October 2018 - 14:34 Srinivasan Sivabalan
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The $4.5-trillion slump in emerging-market equities has dealt the worst blow to SA, dragging the valuation of its benchmark index to its lowest level since the “taper tantrum”.

When national markets are compared with their own historical valuation levels, based on price as a multiple of projected earnings, Asia and Africa come out the worst after a sell-off that began in January pushed the developing world into a bear market. Money managers often cite SA as the most open and liquid emerging market, explaining why it tends to suffer the most in any rout.

The fast-growing economies of India and Philippines haven’t been spared either as they slipped to deeper lows. By this reckoning, most Latin American markets are relatively stable.

Bloomberg

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand heads towards R15/$ as pressure on Nhlanhla ...
Markets
2.
JSE heads for its worst year in decade
Markets
3.
There may be some good news in store for the rand
Markets
4.
JSE slumps on news that Nhlanhla Nene wants to ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as treasuries cause ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.