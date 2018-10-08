Market data - October 8 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The world-famous street artist's true talent is less in his stenciling than in revealing the ways in which the world interacts with art and artists
As expropriation without compensation remains a burning political issue, the countrywide survey hopes to shed light on SA's farming sector
The DA's David Maynier says although Nene stood up to Jacob Zuma by refusing to sign off on the nuclear build plan, he displayed poor judgment by agreeing to visits with the Guptas
The US internet giant says it will ‘sunset’ the Google+ social network after a bug exposes the personal data of up to 500,000 accounts
Among problems for the sector are low prices forecast for strategic commodities, a contracting construction sector, restrictive regulations and high operational costs
Publication of ratios between bosses and workers and men and women could become compulsory
PwC, EY, Deloitte and KPMG often provide lucrative consultancy work to the same businesses they audit, raising concern that accountants may not be willing to challenge management of those firms
The skills needed in five years will be wholly different to those needed to adapt to new practices now
