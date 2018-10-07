Markets

Market data - October 8 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

07 October 2018 - 23:41
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
There may be some good news in store for the rand
Markets
2.
Rand stages recovery after sell-off as focus ...
Markets
3.
Rand flat after Nhlanhla Nene admits to Gupta ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls as treasuries cause ...
Markets
5.
Rand weakens sharply, setting scene for further ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.