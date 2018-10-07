Market data - October 8 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Individuals are shouldering a bigger burden and are angry about the increased VAT rate and the surging petrol price
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ambitious plans to rescue SA’s economy from the ravages of state capture are in the balance today, after a gulf in trust opened up between him and finance minister ...
Efforts to woo Indian voters pay off as Previn Vedan beats the DA’s Fathima Ismail
Nestlé needs a new product that still has patent protection, as cheap knock-offs knock Nespresso from its perch
The NDP was adopted in 2012, and called for unemployment to fall to 6% and sustained growth of 5.4% to be achieved by 2030
SA’s global services market grows about 22% a year over the past four years
The impact has hit Zimbabweans hard. All local currency savings are now 50% of what they were worth before the directive
The Bok coach refuses to point finger at his players, admits the All Black bench made all the difference
We went to Jackson Hole to see if Rolls-Royce has made what it set out to make, the Rolls-Royce of SUVs.
