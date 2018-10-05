Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Rand Merchant Bank and Gindrod Shipping

05 October 2018 - 09:51 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose Rand Merchant Bank as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Grindrod Shipping.

Janse van Rensburg said “a sum of the parts calculation” on Rand Merchant Bank shows you get mostly Outsurance, Discovery and Momentum, “which is not doing too well at the moment but one should mainly focus on the Outsurance business. If you look at the past three to four years, it’s a business that has delivered 15% headlines earnings per share growth year on year and three to four years ago it was the same price, so technically it has gotten cheaper although it stayed at the same price.”

Combrinck said Grindrod Shipping shares have “taken a nosedive in the last few weeks, there is an indiscriminate sell in the market and it seems that the supply and demand equation for the shipping industry has turned for the better. If inflation rates go up globally it will benefit shipping companies.”

Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities talks to Business Day TV about Rand Merchant Bank and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft discusses Grindrod Shipping

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Long live RMI

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings is a good mix of businesses, and the underlying managers consider RMI to be a useful sounding board
Opinion
8 days ago

Remgro: ructions over RMH discount

Shareholder activist dismisses ‘market technicalities’ argument while CEO says issue will be taken seriously
Money & Investing
8 days ago

RMI warns it faces headwinds

Management remains upbeat about the longer-term prospects but notes several factors that could constrain current earnings growth
Companies
23 days ago

Grindrod: Calmer waters ahead?

Prospects are good because few new ships are coming onto the market, unlike in the years between 2003 and 2008
Money & Investing
3 months ago

Oil jumps as effects of coming Iran sanctions are already being felt

Iranian exports have fallen by a third, while US output has hit a new record
Markets
8 days ago

Oil prices rise, on fall in US rig count and looming sanctions against Iran

‘Governments can talk tough. They can say they are going to stand up to Trump and/or push for waivers. But generally the companies we speak to … say ...
Markets
25 days ago

Grindrod buoyant after jettisoning shipping business

The separation from the maritime business has helped the company return to an interim profit from the R1bn loss the combined group reported a year ago
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand weakens sharply, setting scene for further ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE feels the pinch as US treasury ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens further as dollar gains on US bond ...
Markets
4.
Oil prices rebound, and bullish bets are piling up
Markets
5.
JSE opens lower as Naspers retreats further
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.